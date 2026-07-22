Leopard breaks into shop and attacks people in India (video)

·47·World
Leopard breaks into shop and attacks people in India (video)

In the Indian Rajasthan state, an unexpected incident caused panic among local residents. A wild leopard entered the city, stormed into a liquor store, and left three people injured. This was reported by the NDTV television channel.

It is reported that the predator was initially spotted in bushes on the outskirts of the city. When a forest department official arrived at the scene and attempted to control the animal, the leopard attacked him, injuring his legs.

After that, the predator ran through crowded streets and the market area before entering the liquor store. There, the leopard attacked a 40-year-old customer and a 25-year-old shop assistant.

As a result of the incident, one of the victims received first aid at the scene. The other two citizens were taken to the hospital with more serious injuries.

Local residents acted quickly; taking advantage of the fact that the leopard was inside the shop, they lowered the iron shutter from the outside and trapped the animal. This decision prevented it from attacking other people.

After that, the police completely cordoned off the area. With the participation of forest department experts and staff from the Jaipur Zoo, a nearly five-hour special operation was conducted.

Eventually, veterinarians sedated the leopard and took it to the forest department for a medical examination. Experts announced that the operation was successful and the animal was captured safely for the city residents.

IndiaRajasthanLeopardWildlifeRescue
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