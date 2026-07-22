Did Lamine Yamal propose to Ines at the stadium?

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Did Lamine Yamal propose to Ines at the stadium?

19-year-old Lamine Yamal has become the most talked-about young footballer of the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine romantically proposed to his girlfriend, 21-year-old Spanish model and fashion influencer Ines Garcia Santos, right at the stadium. Ines accepted the engagement ring on the pitch. The couple met through social media and officially confirmed their relationship in May of this year.

A young man and woman in Spanish football kits showing a ring on a finger at the stadium.

Following the news of their engagement, videos allegedly showing Lamine and Ines's wedding ceremony went viral online. However, most media outlets confirmed that these images were fake videos created using artificial intelligence. Despite this, many internet users believed them.

A couple dressed as bride and groom eating pizza and lifting each other up.

Videos also appeared on the internet showing the footballer gifting his girlfriend a car decorated with a large ribbon, in line with his romantic traditions.

A young man and a surprised girl standing next to a red Ferrari with a white ribbon.

However, the biggest gift the footballer gave his girlfriend was not a luxury item, but fame. At the start of the tournament, Ines had 350,000 followers on her social media page; now, that number has reached 3.2 million. Most interestingly, this figure continues to grow.

Lamine YamalInes Garcia Santos
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