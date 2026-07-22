Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli is preparing for another sensational move in the transfer market. The club's management is targeting stars from two leading European clubs, Roma and Barcelona, to strengthen their squad. These moves serve to further solidify the Saudi Pro League's position in world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by Sky Sport, Al-Ahli has currently initiated official negotiations for the transfer of Roma midfielder Manu Koné. The 25-year-old French national team member has attracted the attention of many top clubs in recent years due to his physical strength and vision on the pitch. His transfer value is currently estimated at 50 million euros by the Transfermarkt portal.

Competition with Manchester United

It is clear that the battle for Manu Koné will not be easy. This is because the English club Manchester United is also showing serious interest in the player. To win this transfer race, Al-Ahli will need to prepare an attractive offer not only financially but also in terms of their sporting project. During his two seasons with Roma, Koné played 82 matches and contributed significantly to the team's qualification for the Champions League.

At the same time, the Saudis are also considering the option of Barcelona's young talent Marc Casadó. Al-Ahli's management has contacted the Catalans to explore the terms of a transfer for the young midfielder. This step indicates the club's strategy of acquiring not only experienced players but also young talents with a bright future.

Manu Koné significantly boosted his reputation through his brilliant performance for the French national team at the 2026 World Cup. Reaching the semi-finals with his national team and his consistency throughout the tournament raised his market value to a record level. Al-Ahli is in need of a player who can act as an "iron wall."

For football fans in Uzbekistan, such changes in the Saudi league are also interesting, as there is a high probability that these stars will face our clubs in the AFC Champions League. If Al-Ahli completes these transfers, they will possess one of the strongest squads not only in the domestic league but also on the continental stage.