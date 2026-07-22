After the wedding, Shahlo Salayeva holds a handgun for the first time (video)

One of the first videos of actress Shahlo Salayeva and her husband Veysel Dulger following their wedding has sparked widespread discussion on social media. It shows Shahlo Salayeva firing a real handgun for the first time, visibly experiencing a mix of excitement and nervousness during the process.

The video also captures Veysel Dulger holding his wife's hand, explaining how to properly handle the weapon, and offering her encouragement. The couple's genuine interaction caught the attention of many followers.

The video was well-received on social media. In the comments, some users wrote that the shooting process was interesting and the sound of the gunshot made a unique impression, while others wished Shahlo and Veysel happiness, expressing admiration for their mutual affection and support.