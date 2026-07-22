Messi named best player of the 2026 World Cup: The numbers decided it

·60·Sport
Messi named best player of the 2026 World Cup: The numbers decided it

International Federation of Football History & Statistics — IFFHS Lionel Messiwas recognized as the best player. The organization emphasized that this decision was based on the player's statistical performance, not on popularity or personal preference.

The 39-year-old Argentine forward's results at the 2026 World Cup played a crucial role in this assessment. Messi led the Argentina national team to the final in his sixth World Cup.

“This is not a personal opinion”

Explaining the decision, the IFFHS commission stated that only numbers and official statistics were taken into account.

Lionel Messi is the best player according to the IFFHS. This is an assessment based on undeniable facts dictated by the numbers, not on anyone's personal opinion or reputation,” the organization said in a statement.

Thus, the federation noted that it was Messi's performance on the pitch, not his name or status in football, that was the deciding factor.

Leading the way in his sixth World Cup

2026 World Cup Lionel Messiwas the sixth World Cup of his career. He reached the decisive match with the Argentina national team and played in all eight matches of the tournament.

The experienced forward during the tournament:

  • scored 8 goals;

  • provided 4 assists;

  • made a total of 12 goal contributions.

These results showed that even at 39, Messi remains the key figure in the national team's attack.

Second place in the top scorers' race

Messi finished second in the 2026 World Cup top scorers list with eight goals.

The top spot went to France national team forward Kylian Mbappé, who found the back of the net 10 times during the tournament.

Although Messi trailed Mbappé in goals, he stood out for his assists and impact on the team's play.

Fell short in the final

The Argentina national team reached the final during the competition but failed to secure the title in the decisive match.

Nevertheless, Messi's individual performance in the tournament ranked highly in the IFFHS assessment. The federation took into account his goals, assists, number of games, and contribution to the team's results.

Another major recognition at 39

Messi has won numerous team and individual awards throughout his career. This latest recognition from the IFFHS is further proof that he continues to perform at a high level even at an advanced age.

With eight goals and four assists in his sixth World Cup, the player's future plans remain one of the main questions for fans.

Lionel MessiWorld Cup 2026IFFHSFootballArgentina
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