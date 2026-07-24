BabyMohi is vacationing in Antalya with her husband and daughter

Well-known blogger BabyMohi shared warm moments from her vacation with her husband and daughter Habiba in Turkey's famous resort city of Antalya with her fans.

According to the blogger, this time they chose one of the most prestigious and luxurious areas of Antalya. She noted that the unique nature and beautiful scenery of the place left the family amazed.

BabyMohi stated that she hasn't managed to tour all the sights of the resort yet, and in the coming days she will provide her followers with even more photos and videos from her vacation.

The footage capturing the blogger's family trip is being met with great interest by fans on social networks. Many in the comments wished them a meaningful and unforgettable holiday.