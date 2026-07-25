Historic factory in Germany put up for sale for just 1 euro

·594·World
Historic factory in Germany put up for sale for just 1 euro

The administration of the city of Saxony-Anhalt, located in the German state of Tangerhütte, has put a large 19th-century industrial complex up for auction. The starting price of the historic property, located north of Magdeburg, has been set at just 1 euro, which is attracting a lot of attention.

Reports state that the enterprise was founded in 1842 after iron ore deposits were discovered in the area. In a short time, the factory transformed Tangerhütte from a small town into a major industrial center. At that time, more than 1,500 residents worked at this very enterprise.

During the economic boom of the late 19th century, the factory produced street lamps, spiral staircases, bathtubs, and even entire tea pavilions. Demand for the products was very high, and they were exported not only within Germany but also to countries such as Japan, Egypt, and Argentina, which helped the factory gain international recognition.

However, following the dissolution of the German Democratic Republic (GDR), the legendary industrial complex gradually ceased operations and fell into neglect.

Now, the city administration aims to find an investor who can breathe new life into the property. For this reason, the starting price of the factory was symbolically set at 1 euro. Candidates wishing to participate in the auction must submit their applications by September 30.

However, the new owner will also face a great responsibility. According to the auction conditions, the buyer must immediately reinforce the historic facades, which are protected as architectural monuments, and ensure their long-term preservation.

GermanyTangerhütteMagdeburgJapanGerman Democratic Republic
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyBus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyToday, 13:25Victims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestVictims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestToday, 10:57English gymnast suffers severe injury during performanceEnglish gymnast suffers severe injury during performanceToday, 10:19Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Today, 09:57Car falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraCar falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraToday, 09:44Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Today, 08:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching