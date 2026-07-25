A KIA K8 worth 308 million soums seized in Jizzakh

State executors from the Jizzakh city department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau conducted regular raid measures to ensure the execution of decisions issued by courts and other authorized agencies.

During the enforcement actions, it was revealed that a debtor citizen had failed to fulfill their obligations in a timely manner. Therefore, a KIA K8 car registered as collateral and valued at 308 million soums was seized. In accordance with current legal requirements, this vehicle was temporarily confiscated and placed in a impound lot for storage.

This measure was applied because the debtor evaded the voluntary fulfillment of the requirements specified in the court decision. If the debtor fails to fully settle the debt within the established timeframe, in accordance with the established procedure, the seized car will be put up for sale, and the proceeds will be directed to cover the claimant's interests.