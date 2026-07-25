Chelsea Close to Maxence Lacroix Signing: Marcel Desailly Criticises Surprise Purchase

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Chelsea Close to Maxence Lacroix Signing: Marcel Desailly Criticises Surprise Purchase

London club Chelsea are on the verge of completing the transfer of Crystal Palace star Maxence Lacroix to strengthen their defensive line. Valued at £52 million, this deal is being carried out as part of the plans of the team's new head manager Xabi Alonso. However, club legend Marcel Desailly is sceptical about the effectiveness of this transfer, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Football London, the 26-year-old French defender has already passed his medical and is expected to move to Stamford Bridge soon. This transfer marks a major turning point in Chelsea's strategy under BlueCo ownership: for the first time in the last four years, the club is spending big money on a player over 26 years old.

The issue of lacking experience

Former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly, while not denying Lacroix's skill, stressed that the team needs a defender with a different profile. In his opinion, the team currently needs a leader with elite-level experience who can command the backline.

"Is he really the right player for Chelsea? I think the team needs a more experienced, established centre-back who can organise the defence. We need a truly experienced leader at the heart of the defence," Desailly noted. The legendary defender added that the club should target players used to the pressure at their level.

Tactical fit and achievements

Nevertheless, Desailly admitted that this transfer fits Xabi Alonso's tactics. Alonso prefers playing with three centre-backs, and Lacroix gained great experience playing in exactly that system under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace.

Maxence Lacroix's growth in recent years has been remarkable. Having arrived in England from Wolfsburg in 2024, the defender played a key role last season in helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Conference League. He has also managed to prove himself in the France national team.

Currently, Chelsea fans and pundits are debating whether Lacroix's arrival will solve the team's defensive problems or not. While concerns from influential figures like Desailly are valid, Xabi Alonso seems determined to build his philosophy with precisely such players.

ChelseaMaxence LacroixTransfersXabi AlonsoPremier League
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