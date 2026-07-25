ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Removed from Office Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

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ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Removed from Office Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has been relieved of his duties following allegations of sexual misconduct. This was announced by the United Nations.

On July 24, at an emergency meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York, member states of the ICC decided to remove Prosecutor Karim Khan from office, based on the findings of a disciplinary investigation.

Karim Khan was elected to this prestigious position in 2021 for a nine-year term. The issue of stripping him of his powers was resolved through a closed-door vote among 125 member states, with the majority supporting the decision.

The President of the Assembly stated that 82 member states confirmed serious violations and irresponsible conduct in office by Prosecutor Karim Khan, leading to the decision to dismiss him.

Karim KhanInternational Criminal CourtUnited NationsSexual MisconductProsecutor
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