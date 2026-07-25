A three-day grand celebration in Khiva: the main "surprise" is on August 8

·64·Culture
A three-day grand celebration in Khiva: the main "surprise" is on August 8

Ancient Khiva will once again bring together thousands of guests in August. For three days, the city will be filled with the aroma of melons, national music, and a festive atmosphere, but the most anticipated event of the festival is scheduled precisely for the second day.

On August 7–9, 2026, the traditional "Qovun Sayli" (Melon Festival) will be held at the "Ichan Kala" and "Arda Khiva" complexes. The official program includes rare melon varieties, gastronomic exhibitions, folk performances, masterclasses, and major concerts.

Khiva will turn into a giant festive arena for three days

The festival is organized in cooperation with the Tourism Committee and the Khorezm Region Khokimiyat. The main goal of the event is to widely promote Khorezm's agricultural traditions, national culture, and tourism potential.

Cities and districts of the region will display melon varieties grown in their areas in separate pavilions. Each area will be decorated to reflect the history, culture, and unique traditions of that region.

"Qovun Sayli" is not just a product exhibition, but a grand celebration combining Khorezm's hospitality, agricultural culture, and national values.

The 2025 festival was attended by over one million guests, nearly 300,000 of whom were foreign tourists. This figure shows that "Qovun Sayli" has transformed from a local event into a major tourist attraction.

More than just melons await the guests

The festival program is designed for visitors of all ages. Over the course of three days, guests can enjoy the following activities:

  • exhibition and sale of various varieties of Khorezm melons;

  • presentation of national dishes and famous Khorezm breads;

  • handicraft fair;

  • puppet theater and staged performances;

  • national costume show;

  • live performances by folklore groups;

  • fine and applied arts exhibitions;

  • masterclasses and entertainment programs.

The official announcement states that fireworks, photo zones, folk games, and concerts featuring local and foreign artists will also be organized as part of the festival.

Two locations — two different atmospheres

The main events of "Qovun Sayli" will be held in two distinct complexes in Khiva.

Location

What awaits guests?

"Ichan Kala"

Historical atmosphere, national displays, handicrafts, and cultural programs

"Arda Khiva"

Modern entertainment areas, major concerts, and evening show programs

Date

August 7–9, 2026

Admission

Free for MakSim's concert

Spanning 24.5 hectares, the "Arda Khiva" complex features hotels, restaurants and cafes, craft houses, an Oriental bazaar, a water park, an amphitheater, and a musical fountain.

The main surprise: MakSim to give a free concert in Khiva

One of the most anticipated events of the festival will take place on August 8. Famous Russian singer MakSim will perform a solo concert on the stage of the "Arda Khiva" tourism complex.

The concert is scheduled for 19:00, and admission is completely free. The singer's creative team has also confirmed the date, venue, and free admission of the event.

Thus, the second day of the festival will combine national gastronomy, historical atmosphere, and modern pop music in one venue. Visitors can enjoy the melon exhibition and folk festivities during the day and attend a major concert in the evening.

The most active participants will not go away without gifts

At the end of the festival, the best pavilions, melon growers, artisans, and active participants will be awarded in various categories. Winners will receive valuable gifts from the Khorezm Region Khokimiyat and sponsors.

This year's "Qovun Sayli" is expected to be one of the brightest summer events, combining Khiva's historical image, the unique taste of Khorezm melons, and grand concerts.

Are you planning to visit Khiva on August 7–9? Write your opinion in the comments and share the news about the free concert with your loved ones via Telegram.

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