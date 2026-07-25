Football Star Mbappé Spotted with Girlfriend: Footage from Paris Causes a Stir

France national team forward Kylian Mbappé and famous Spanish actress Ester Expósito were seen together on the streets of Paris, sparking widespread discussion on social media through photos and videos.

Reports indicate that the couple tried to keep their personal lives away from the public eye for a long time. However, it is said that after the World Cup, they stopped hiding their relationship and began appearing together in public places.

In recent days, footage of their joint walk in the center of Paris quickly spread across the internet. This generated great interest among fans and sparked heated discussions on social networks.