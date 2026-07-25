Japan Deports Two More Undocumented Uzbek Citizens

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has deported two more Uzbek citizens who were residing illegally in the country, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan reported.

It was noted that one of the citizens entered Japan on a technical intern visa, but failed to leave the country after the visa expired and was later detained by law enforcement agencies. The second citizen entered on a short-term visa, remained illegally after its expiration, and was arrested.

Japanese authorities once again reminded that cases of illegal residence or employment will result in deportation. Citizens were also advised not to trust unfounded and misleading offers such as "you can easily work in Japan."

Furthermore, it was emphasized that submitting unfounded applications for refugee status does not grant the right to stay in the country, but rather can lead to deportation following a rejection.