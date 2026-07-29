The destination of singer Ozoda Nursaidova's secret trip has been revealed!

·394·Culture
The destination of singer Ozoda Nursaidova's secret trip has been revealed!

Singer Ozoda Nursaidova traveled to France together with her sister and niece. Initially, she did not openly state where she was heading on social media and asked her fans to guess the destination.

Later, through posts published online, it became known that the singer is in France. Ozoda Nursaidova shared photos and short videos with her followers while having breakfast there.

Details of the trip have not been fully disclosed yet. The singer also did not provide information regarding the purpose of her visit to France. Her new posts have sparked great interest among fans.

Quyosh botayotgan paytda oltin rangda tovlanayotgan shahar binolari va daraxtlar.
Ozoda NursaidovaFrance
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