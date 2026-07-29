Large fire at a catering establishment in Samarkand region extinguished in 50 minutes

·132·Society
Large fire at a catering establishment in Samarkand region extinguished in 50 minutes

On the night of July 28, a fire broke out in a catering building in the Bulungur district of the Samarkand region. The establishment is located along the M-39 highway.

After the incident was reported to the regional Emergency Situations Department, fire and rescue crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. They arrived at the location within 13 minutes.

As a result of the rescuers' actions, the fire was completely extinguished in about 50 minutes. Official reports noted that there were no injuries.

At present, specialists are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the material damage.

SamarkandBulungurM-39
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