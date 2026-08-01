Beached shark returned to the ocean

A video has spread on social media showing a man returning a beached shark back to the ocean in the Sunset Beach area near Los Angeles, California, USA.

According to local media, the incident occurred early this month. Witnesses stated that after being returned to the water, the shark swam toward Santa Monica Bay and has not been seen since.

Encounters with sharks are common in Santa Monica Bay and off the coast of Southern California. Several shark sightings have also been recorded in the area in recent days.

Experts note that shark encounters with humans off the coast of California are relatively rare. At the same time, it is recommended to exercise increased caution and follow safety guidelines in areas where sharks are spotted.