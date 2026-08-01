Beached shark returned to the ocean

·0·World
Beached shark returned to the ocean

A video has spread on social media showing a man returning a beached shark back to the ocean in the Sunset Beach area near Los Angeles, California, USA.

According to local media, the incident occurred early this month. Witnesses stated that after being returned to the water, the shark swam toward Santa Monica Bay and has not been seen since.

Encounters with sharks are common in Santa Monica Bay and off the coast of Southern California. Several shark sightings have also been recorded in the area in recent days.

Experts note that shark encounters with humans off the coast of California are relatively rare. At the same time, it is recommended to exercise increased caution and follow safety guidelines in areas where sharks are spotted.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New internet trend: Blurry children selfies are becoming popularNew internet trend: Blurry children selfies are becoming popularToday, 10:39Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!Today, 10:085-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescuedToday, 09:01Russia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under BanRussia Expands Mining Blacklist: Moscow and Border Regions Under BanToday, 07:21Truck Overturns in Iraq, Scattering Thousands of Chicks Across the RoadTruck Overturns in Iraq, Scattering Thousands of Chicks Across the RoadToday, 05:3720-Year-Old Finds Unclaimed Land on Map and Declares Himself President20-Year-Old Finds Unclaimed Land on Map and Declares Himself PresidentToday, 05:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital