13-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Barracuda: Sea Turns Red with Blood

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13-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Barracuda: Sea Turns Red with Blood

A 13-year-old American girl vacationing with her family in the Turks and Caicos Islands was severely injured in a barracuda attack. Despite this, she stated she will not give up her dream of becoming a marine biologist.

It is reported that Claire McDonnell, a resident of Texas, traveled to the famous Caribbean islands with her family to celebrate her birthday. However, an unexpected incident occurred on the very first day of the vacation.

While the girl was practicing handstands in shallow water in the sea, she was wearing a shiny bracelet on her wrist. At that moment, she felt a strong pressure on her hand.

"At first, I realized something bit my hand hard. Then, when I pulled my hand back, I saw a big silver tail," says Claire.

A few seconds later, the girl noticed a large amount of bleeding from her hand. According to her, the surroundings resembled a "terrifying horror movie scene soaked in blood."

Claire's mother immediately brought her to the shore. A nurse who happened to be vacationing there provided first aid and applied a tourniquet. Afterward, the girl was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors stopped the bleeding and provided initial treatment for the wound. Currently, Claire has returned home to Texas and is reportedly awaiting surgery to repair her tendons.

Despite the terrifying ordeal she experienced, the girl emphasized that she would not give up her dream of becoming a marine biologist.

"A one-time incident cannot change my love for animals. Despite the difficulties, a person must continue to strive for their dreams," she said.

Experts recommend removing shiny jewelry before entering the water, as some marine predators may perceive such items as prey.

BarracudaTurks And CaicosMarine BiologyShark AttackWildlife
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