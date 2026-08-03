80-year-old Third Reich ship surfaces from the Danube River

In Serbia, the remains of a World War II-era German warship have surfaced again due to a sharp drop in the water level of the Danube River. This was reported by The Telegraph.

According to the reports, the shipwrecks were discovered near the Serbian village of Prahovo, and it is considered one of the warships that belonged to the German Danube Flotilla. Toward the end of World War II, during the Soviet army's offensive, this vessel was deliberately scuttled by Third Reich troops.

According to historical data, German troops sank the ship in September 1944 as part of Operation "Danube Elf". At that time, a total of over 200 ships and barges were sunk, which caused navigation in this section of the Danube to be completely halted until the end of the war.

Experts note that the prolonged anomalous heatwave and severe drought in Europe have led to a record drop in the water level of the Danube River. Because of this, historical warships that were previously underwater have begun to reappear. By April, experts had lifted seven ships from the riverbed, and preparations are underway to raise the eighth ship.

The rescue operations are being conducted with extreme caution because there is still a possibility that mines and unexploded ordnance remain on board the ships. Therefore, before removing them from the water, thorough inspections are carried out by divers and sappers. Large ships are not being removed in one piece, but rather dismantled into parts.

The European Union is also financially supporting the project to clear the Danube channel and ensure safe navigation. Specifically, the European Commission has allocated a grant of 16.5 million euros for these works, while the European Investment Bank has channeled nearly another 14 million euros. In the first phase, experts plan to extract a total of 21 sunken ships from the water.

However, it is not possible to fully raise some of the larger and heavily damaged ships. Therefore, after making them safe, some of them may be re-buried in deeper parts of the riverbed.

According to estimates by Serbian authorities, the navigation restrictions caused by the sunken ships in this area inflict more than 5 million euros in losses on the country's economy every year.

At the same time, the record drop in the Danube's water level has also severely affected Hungary. It has been reported that due to the decrease in the river's water volume, the issue of temporarily suspending the operations of the country's only nuclear power plant is also being considered.