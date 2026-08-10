A Heavy Blow for Chelsea: Injuries and Controversies in a Preseason Match

Chelsea’s preparations for the new season have run into serious trouble. According to Goal.com, the team’s 3–3 thriller against Johor Darul Ta’zim turned into a real nightmare for the “aristocrats”. Two centre-backs were forced off during the match, sharply increasing head coach Xabi Alonso’s headaches and putting the team’s plans for the upcoming Premier League season at risk. Goal.com reports .

Chelsea’s troubles began in the very first minutes of the match. Twenty-one-year-old Senegalese centre-back Mamadou Sarr, named in the original starting lineup, suffered an injury during the warm-up before the game and was unable to take part. It was the first setback for a coaching staff already struggling with a shortage of defensive options. The match that followed offered the team no relief either.

Aaron Anselmino in Tears

Just 29 minutes into the match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, one of Chelsea’s standout defenders, Aaron Anselmino , left the pitch in tears after suffering a serious injury. The 21-year-old, who joined the team in 2024, appeared to have sustained a significant thigh muscle injury. His deeply distressed reaction while receiving medical treatment on the pitch alarmed both the fans and the coaching staff.

The defender, who spent loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg, has struggled with recurring injuries since arriving at Stamford Bridge. This latest setback has significantly reduced his chances of earning a place in Xabi Alonso’s starting lineup. After spending heavily to strengthen other positions during the summer transfer window, the club’s leadership must now reconsider its recruitment strategy because of the lack of depth at centre-back.

On-Pitch Disorder and a Coaching Staff Clash

The drama of the match was not limited to injuries. The encounter between the two teams was also marked by heated arguments and confrontations on the touchline. After a dangerous foul on Liam Delap, Austin MacPhee, a set-piece specialist on Chelsea’s new coaching staff, became involved in a dispute with the opposition bench. Head coach Xabi Alonso had to physically restrain his assistant to prevent the situation from escalating.

The match itself exposed numerous tactical weaknesses. Although Liam Delap’s penalties provided a spark for Chelsea’s attack, defensive errors and the loss of two defenders overshadowed the result. Xabi Alonso now faces major problems that must be solved before the Premier League begins.