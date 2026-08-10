China’s New AST6200 Lithography Machine Enters Mass Production

China’s semiconductor market has taken another major step toward technological self-reliance. According to ixbt.com, Shanghai Xinshang Microassembly has successfully launched its new AST6200 lithography equipment on the commercial market and secured orders for its first serial deliveries. Ixbt.com reports .

The device successfully completed full technological evaluation and testing at a facility operated by a leading Chinese semiconductor manufacturer. The first AST6200 units reportedly completed factory testing as early as November 2025. Following practical validation by specialists, the system entered full-scale mass production.

Technical Features and Applications

The new lithography machine is not designed to manufacture conventional silicon processors. Its primary purpose is to produce components based on silicon carbide, gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide and other compound semiconductors.

These advanced technologies are currently in high demand across the technology market and are widely used in the following fields:

Modern electric vehicle manufacturing

5G communications network infrastructure

Optoelectronic systems

The equipment’s technical capabilities also fully meet industrial requirements. The AST6200 can process wafers ranging from 2 to 8 inches in diameter. It also supports various substrates, including silicon, silicon carbide, sapphire and gallium arsenide.

Software and Optical Systems

The device is equipped with proprietary projection optics, a high-precision layer alignment system, adjustable illumination and automatic focusing functions. Additional modules enable processing of complex substrates as well as front-side and back-side alignment operations.

The manufacturer also developed the equipment’s software control system entirely in-house. The system covers all functions, from equipment drivers to the management of complex technological processes, demonstrating China’s growing reliance on its own industrial capabilities.