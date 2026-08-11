A Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Colombia Today (Video)

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The epicenter was reportedly located near the San José del Palmar area in the Chocó region, approximately 400 kilometers west of Bogotá. The tremor was felt in several cities in western Colombia, as well as neighboring Ecuador and Panama.

Preliminary information is being updated frequently. AP reported that at least 111 people had died, while The Guardian said the death toll had exceeded 110. Citing the Association of Colombian Capital Cities, The Times of India reported that 132 people had died and more than 570 had been injured.

The earthquake caused severe destruction in the cities of Cali, Pereira, Quibdó, and Manizales. Reports say that around 1,600 buildings were damaged, 61 of them completely collapsing. Rescue operations are continuing in some areas where people may be trapped under the rubble.

In Manizales, the Basilica-Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary was also damaged. According to AP and The Guardian, one of the towers of the neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed, damaging the building and the surrounding area.

The president of Colombia declared a state of emergency and said additional resources would be allocated to rescue and recovery efforts. Flights were temporarily suspended at some airports as specialists inspect the condition of the infrastructure.

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage. The number of deaths and injuries may change because communications with some mountainous and forested areas have become difficult.