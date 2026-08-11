Dean Huijsen Receives Real Madrid’s Legendary No. 4 Shirt

Real Madrid center-back Dean Huijsen has officially been handed the club’s legendary No. 4 shirt ahead of the 2026/27 season. According to Goal.com, although the young Spaniard wore a different number during his debut season, he said playing in the shirt once worn by club legends such as Sergio Ramos and Fernando Hierro had been a childhood dream and promised to live up to it. Goal.com reports on the matter.

For Dean Huijsen, who wore No. 24 last season, receiving this shirt is one of the highest points of his professional career. The fact that his hometown of Málaga is also associated with another club legend, Fernando Hierro, makes the occasion even more significant for the player. The defender shared heartfelt thanks and memories on social media alongside a photo of himself wearing his new kit.

Following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos and Fernando Hierro

In his statement, Dean Huijsen recalled that Sergio Ramos had been his biggest idol as a child and that he even played in SR4 boots in imitation of him. “Playing for Real Madrid and wearing the No. 4 shirt has always been my dream. Fernando Hierro wore this number before me, and the fact that he is also from Málaga, like me, makes it even more special,” the young player told the club’s media service.

The upcoming 2026/27 season is being viewed as a decisive period in Huijsen’s career. Despite putting in strong performances during his debut year in Madrid, the defender was unable to make Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the World Cup due to a lack of consistency. However, his reliable performances at the end of the season, together with a full training camp under José Mourinho, offer hope that he can regain his best form.

David Alaba’s influence and gratitude

It is well known that experienced Austrian defender David Alaba had worn the No. 4 shirt in recent years. Huijsen singled out the support of his teammate, who has decided to leave the club, and said he had learned a great deal from Alaba’s leadership during training at Valdebebas. He noted that Alaba had always helped younger players with his experience, both on and off the pitch.

As he prepares for the new season with major ambitions, Dean Huijsen expressed his gratitude to the club’s management, the president, the coach and all the fans. “I know this number has a great history and is linked to legends. I will try to write my own history so that one day people consider me worthy of this shirt and number. Whether in training or in matches, I will definitely give my all every day,” the player concluded.