Dean Huijsen Receives Real Madrid’s Legendary No. 4 Shirt

·42·Sport
Dean Huijsen Receives Real Madrid’s Legendary No. 4 Shirt

Real Madrid center-back Dean Huijsen has officially been handed the club’s legendary No. 4 shirt ahead of the 2026/27 season. According to Goal.com, although the young Spaniard wore a different number during his debut season, he said playing in the shirt once worn by club legends such as Sergio Ramos and Fernando Hierro had been a childhood dream and promised to live up to it. Goal.com reports on the matter.

For Dean Huijsen, who wore No. 24 last season, receiving this shirt is one of the highest points of his professional career. The fact that his hometown of Málaga is also associated with another club legend, Fernando Hierro, makes the occasion even more significant for the player. The defender shared heartfelt thanks and memories on social media alongside a photo of himself wearing his new kit.

Following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos and Fernando Hierro

In his statement, Dean Huijsen recalled that Sergio Ramos had been his biggest idol as a child and that he even played in SR4 boots in imitation of him. “Playing for Real Madrid and wearing the No. 4 shirt has always been my dream. Fernando Hierro wore this number before me, and the fact that he is also from Málaga, like me, makes it even more special,” the young player told the club’s media service.

The upcoming 2026/27 season is being viewed as a decisive period in Huijsen’s career. Despite putting in strong performances during his debut year in Madrid, the defender was unable to make Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the World Cup due to a lack of consistency. However, his reliable performances at the end of the season, together with a full training camp under José Mourinho, offer hope that he can regain his best form.

David Alaba’s influence and gratitude

It is well known that experienced Austrian defender David Alaba had worn the No. 4 shirt in recent years. Huijsen singled out the support of his teammate, who has decided to leave the club, and said he had learned a great deal from Alaba’s leadership during training at Valdebebas. He noted that Alaba had always helped younger players with his experience, both on and off the pitch.

As he prepares for the new season with major ambitions, Dean Huijsen expressed his gratitude to the club’s management, the president, the coach and all the fans. “I know this number has a great history and is linked to legends. I will try to write my own history so that one day people consider me worthy of this shirt and number. Whether in training or in matches, I will definitely give my all every day,” the player concluded.

Dean HuijsenReal MadridSergio RamosLa LigaTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sensational Neftchi Transfer: Why Kouao Left Europe for UzbekistanSensational Neftchi Transfer: Why Kouao Left Europe for UzbekistanToday, 22:11Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!Today, 22:01Cruzeiro striker's awkward presentation moment sets social media ablazeCruzeiro striker's awkward presentation moment sets social media ablazeToday, 21:59Jeff Bezos Could Buy a Stake in LiverpoolJeff Bezos Could Buy a Stake in LiverpoolToday, 21:55Mykhailo Mudryk decides on his future at Chelsea and loan optionsMykhailo Mudryk decides on his future at Chelsea and loan optionsToday, 21:17Chelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan VlahovićChelsea advised to sign free agent Dušan VlahovićToday, 21:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)