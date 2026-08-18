Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker dressing-room bust-up revealed

Details of the heated clash between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and experienced defender Kyle Walker, as well as problems within the team, have been made public. New footage featured in Amazon Prime Video’s documentary A Beautiful Obsession has revealed what happened behind the scenes during the crisis in the English championship. Foreign media and ixt.com sources reported this. Goal.com reports on this.

The conflict came to a head after Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield in December 2024. The setback was part of a seven-match winless run for Manchester City, six of which ended in defeat. It is worth noting that only the previous season, the team had won the English Premier League title for a record fourth consecutive time.

Heated dressing-room confrontation

The documentary shows that Kyle Walker was unable to hide his anger during the post-match break and openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the manager’s criticism. Despite being one of the team captains, he complained that his name was being mentioned at every meeting. The footballer claimed he was deliberately being made a scapegoat for the team’s overall tactical mistakes.

Walker angrily told Guardiola in front of the team: "You mention my name in every meeting; my name comes up at every single meeting." He also questioned the manager’s sincerity, saying that Guardiola had not initially wanted him to be captain.

Pep Guardiola in tears

As the conflict intensified, Pep Guardiola unexpectedly became emotional and cried in front of the entire team. Although the coach tried to explain that Walker was mentioned frequently because he was captain, the situation did not ease, and Guardiola spoke openly about his future.

In an incredibly emotional speech, Guardiola told the players: "If I am the problem, you have to tell me. I am not here for the money or just to stay." He stressed that he had extended his contract because he wanted to fight alongside the team and help them through difficult times, and asked the players for their support.