Schoolgirl enters school with a knife and attacks peers in Istanbul

A stabbing incident occurred at one of the secondary schools in Istanbul's Başakşehir district. As a result of the incident, 8 students were injured, one of whom died in the hospital. APA reported this.

According to the reports, the event took place on October 6 at around 08:40 at the Sheikh Shamil Imam Hatip Secondary School in Kayabaşı. The attack was carried out by a 15-year-old girl studying at another school. She entered the school building with a knife and attacked the students.

The injured students were taken to hospitals by ambulances. The student who carried out the attack was detained by security personnel and handed over to the police. An investigation has been launched against her.

Initially, the Istanbul Governor's Office reported that 5 students were injured. Later, the Ministry of Health stated that 8 people were injured in the incident. One of the injured was in critical condition and died despite the efforts of doctors.

A criminal investigation has been launched regarding the incident. Additionally, the educational process at this school in Istanbul was suspended on October 6 and 7.