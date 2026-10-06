Khamzat Chimaev offers Sean Strickland $1 million for a rematch

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Khamzat Chimaev offers Sean Strickland $1 million for a rematch

The rivalry between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland has heated up once again. Following his defeat in the first fight, the former UFC middleweight champion has challenged his American opponent to a rematch and expressed his readiness to pay him $1 million for it.

Chimaev's latest call-out was much sharper than a simple "I want a rematch" statement. He invited Strickland to choose the venue for the fight himself.

"Send me your location"

On October 5, Chimaev directly addressed Strickland on his X page.

"Strickland, I'll pay you $1 million. Send me your location and let's fight. Inside a cage or anywhere else — it doesn't matter."

Thus, Chimaev showed that he is not even ready to wait for the UFC's official matchmaking process for a rematch. However, this statement does not yet mean an official fight contract or a UFC-approved rematch. Strickland has not yet responded to this $1 million offer either.

The first fight ended in a historic defeat for Chimaev

The first encounter between these two fighters took place on May 9, 2026, at UFC 328.

On that night, Chimaev was defending his middleweight championship belt, while Strickland defeated him to capture the title. The outcome of the fight was decided by a split decision from the judges: two judges scored it in favor of Strickland, and one voted for Chimaev.

This result marked the first defeat in Chimaev's professional career.

Therefore, the desire for a rematch is seen by "Borz" not only as an opportunity to reclaim the championship belt, but also to settle the personal score.

Why has the rematch issue come back to the agenda now?

The question of Chimaev's next opponent has not yet been fully resolved. At the same time, negotiations regarding Strickland's next defense as champion are also ongoing.

It was reported that Nassourdine Imavov had also challenged Strickland to a fight, even offering $500,000 of his own money. Chimaev doubled that amount, coming forward with a $1 million offer.

From this perspective, the interest in Strickland remains tied not only to the championship belt, but also to controversies surrounding financial matters.

Chimaev's goal is clear: to fight Strickland again

Even after his first defeat, Chimaev repeatedly expressed his desire for a rematch with Strickland. In June, he called on the American fighter to accept the fight, releasing a statement to the effect of "I'm going to beat you anyway."

Now the call-out has reached a new level: Chimaev is personally offering his opponent $1 million.

However, this offer alone does not mean the rematch will definitely take place. Strickland's consent, UFC decisions, and the official organization of the fight still need to be addressed.

Now the ball is in Strickland's court

Chimaev has stated his position openly: $1 million, freedom regarding the fight location, and the main goal — a rematch with Strickland.

All attention is now focused on Strickland's response. If the American champion reacts positively to the offer, one of the most exciting scenarios in the UFC middleweight division could return to the agenda.

The first fight changed the championship belt. Now Chimaev is indicating his readiness to kick off the second installment of that event with his own money.

Khamzat ChimaevSean StricklandUFC 3281 million dollar
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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