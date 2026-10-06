Tyson Fury named the date for a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk on one condition

Tyson Fury has revealed his plan to hold a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk. However, there is one important condition in the former British world champion's plan: he must first win his fight against Anthony Joshua on December 11. Only then does he plan to organize a trilogy with Usyk. According to Fury, the Ukrainian boxer has also stated that he will be ready for the bout in the first quarter of 2027.

Fury's plan: Joshua first, then Usyk

Fury's next opponent is already known — he will step into the ring against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11. The long-awaited clash between the two British stars is being heralded as a major boxing event.

However, Fury does not consider this showdown to be the ultimate goal of his career. His plan is much grander.

The British boxer stated that he views the fight with Joshua as a stepping stone to test himself once again, after which he wants to have a third encounter with Usyk.

According to Fury, he has already discussed this matter with Usyk himself.

«First, I want to defeat Joshua and warm myself up. After that, we will set up the trilogy with Usyk. I discussed this matter with Oleksandr, and he said he would be ready in the first quarter of 2027».

Usyk has defeated Fury twice

The main reason for interest in the trilogy is the two boxers' previous bouts.

Usyk and Fury collided twice in the ring in 2024. In the first fight, the Ukrainian boxer won by a split decision of the judges. During the bout, Usyk also knocked Fury down.

Seven months later, in the rematch, Usyk prevailed again. This time, the judges unanimously recorded a victory for the Ukrainian boxer.

Thus, the score in the Fury–Usik rivalry currently stands at 2:0 in favor of Usyk.

Now, a third fight can be seen for Fury not only as a massive sporting event, but also as a final chance following his previous two defeats.

Will there be a huge trilogy in early 2027?

If the plan outlined by Fury comes to fruition, the third fight with Usyk could take place between January and March 2027.

The British boxer also mentioned the famous Madison Square Garden arena in the US as a potential venue for the bout. In his vision, following the fight with Cardiff against Joshua, a massive showdown with Usyk in the US should be one of the most significant events of his career.

However, for now, this is just Fury's plan. There is no information about the trilogy being officially agreed upon or a bout contract being signed.

Information regarding Usyk's consent is also based solely on Fury's statement.

The decisive fight with Joshua comes first

The biggest obstacle in Fury's plan is Anthony Joshua.

The fight between the two British heavyweights will take place on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Interestingly, it has also been reported that there is no mandatory rematch clause between the parties. This makes the outcome of the first fight even more crucial.

If Fury plans to move on to Usyk after Joshua, the first part of this plan will be decided on December 11.

If Joshua blocks the path to victory, the trilogy plan with Usyk could also change.

Will the Usyk–Fury trilogy be another historic fight?

There is currently no exact date and official terms for the third fight. But Fury's plan is clear: defeat Joshua, and then continue settling scores with Usyk.

Meanwhile, having beaten Fury twice, Usyk holds a major advantage in the rivalry. For Fury, a third fight could be an opportunity to alter that score and end his career with a massive victory.

Therefore, boxing fans' attention is now focused on two bouts: first Fury–Joshua, and then the potential Fury–Usik III.

If Fury manages to execute the first part of his plan on December 11, the trilogy with Usyk in early 2027 could become one of the biggest events in the boxing world.