Tyson Fury named the date for a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk on one condition

·31·Sport
Tyson Fury named the date for a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk on one condition

Tyson Fury has revealed his plan to hold a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk. However, there is one important condition in the former British world champion's plan: he must first win his fight against Anthony Joshua on December 11. Only then does he plan to organize a trilogy with Usyk. According to Fury, the Ukrainian boxer has also stated that he will be ready for the bout in the first quarter of 2027.

Fury's plan: Joshua first, then Usyk

Fury's next opponent is already known — he will step into the ring against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11. The long-awaited clash between the two British stars is being heralded as a major boxing event.

However, Fury does not consider this showdown to be the ultimate goal of his career. His plan is much grander.

The British boxer stated that he views the fight with Joshua as a stepping stone to test himself once again, after which he wants to have a third encounter with Usyk.

According to Fury, he has already discussed this matter with Usyk himself.

«First, I want to defeat Joshua and warm myself up. After that, we will set up the trilogy with Usyk. I discussed this matter with Oleksandr, and he said he would be ready in the first quarter of 2027».

Usyk has defeated Fury twice

The main reason for interest in the trilogy is the two boxers' previous bouts.

Usyk and Fury collided twice in the ring in 2024. In the first fight, the Ukrainian boxer won by a split decision of the judges. During the bout, Usyk also knocked Fury down.

Seven months later, in the rematch, Usyk prevailed again. This time, the judges unanimously recorded a victory for the Ukrainian boxer.

Thus, the score in the Fury–Usik rivalry currently stands at 2:0 in favor of Usyk.

Now, a third fight can be seen for Fury not only as a massive sporting event, but also as a final chance following his previous two defeats.

Will there be a huge trilogy in early 2027?

If the plan outlined by Fury comes to fruition, the third fight with Usyk could take place between January and March 2027.

The British boxer also mentioned the famous Madison Square Garden arena in the US as a potential venue for the bout. In his vision, following the fight with Cardiff against Joshua, a massive showdown with Usyk in the US should be one of the most significant events of his career.

However, for now, this is just Fury's plan. There is no information about the trilogy being officially agreed upon or a bout contract being signed.

Information regarding Usyk's consent is also based solely on Fury's statement.

The decisive fight with Joshua comes first

The biggest obstacle in Fury's plan is Anthony Joshua.

The fight between the two British heavyweights will take place on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Interestingly, it has also been reported that there is no mandatory rematch clause between the parties. This makes the outcome of the first fight even more crucial.

If Fury plans to move on to Usyk after Joshua, the first part of this plan will be decided on December 11.

If Joshua blocks the path to victory, the trilogy plan with Usyk could also change.

Will the Usyk–Fury trilogy be another historic fight?

There is currently no exact date and official terms for the third fight. But Fury's plan is clear: defeat Joshua, and then continue settling scores with Usyk.

Meanwhile, having beaten Fury twice, Usyk holds a major advantage in the rivalry. For Fury, a third fight could be an opportunity to alter that score and end his career with a massive victory.

Therefore, boxing fans' attention is now focused on two bouts: first Fury–Joshua, and then the potential Fury–Usik III.

If Fury manages to execute the first part of his plan on December 11, the trilogy with Usyk in early 2027 could become one of the biggest events in the boxing world.

Tyson FuryOleksandr UsykAnthony JoshuaTrilogy
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"10 September 07:12Fury's latest trick fails: Usyk's team flatly rejects the offerFury's latest trick fails: Usyk's team flatly rejects the offer9 September 09:03Fight of the Century Officially Confirmed: Fury and Joshua to Clash in Cardiff on December 11!Fight of the Century Officially Confirmed: Fury and Joshua to Clash in Cardiff on December 11!25 September 13:27Fight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue RevealedFight of the Century: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Date and Venue Revealed19 August 15:02Usyk reveals the real reason for ending his career before the “last dance”Usyk reveals the real reason for ending his career before the “last dance”9 August 17:48Oleksandr Usyk names the 5 best boxers of our timeOleksandr Usyk names the 5 best boxers of our time23 August 18:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?