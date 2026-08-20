Dustin Poirier analyzes Makhachev's hard-fought win over Garry

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on the five-round title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry. After the bout ended with Makhachev winning by unanimous decision, Poirier spoke openly about the dynamics of the fight in the Octagon and the opponents' mental states.

“The monster in your head and the reality in the Octagon”: Poirier's conclusion

Dustin Poirier, who previously faced Makhachev, singled out Ian Garry's defense against the champion and discussed the fighters' psychology:

"I expected the fight to unfold exactly like that. I even thought Islam might win by submission, but I expected him to tire his opponent first and gradually take control. Ian Garry defended very well against the takedowns and made smart decisions in many clinch situations. Because sometimes you build someone up too much in your head. Then you face him in the Octagon, shake his hand and realize that he is just a human being too. He is not the terrifying monster you imagined.", — said Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev–Garry clash: Key details and analysis

Category Fight result and expert assessment Fight status UFC title fight (five full rounds) Final result Islam Makhachevvictory (unanimous decision) Ian Garry's performance Strong takedown defense and high-level resilience in the clinch Poirier's prediction Makhachev was expected to tire his opponent and win by submission before the final bell Key psychological factor Not overestimating the opponent and recognizing that he is human too

Makhachev's title test and the state of the division

According to Dustin Poirier, Garry's refusal to be intimidated by Makhachev's pressure allowed the fight to go the distance, making it a difficult night for the champion. Nevertheless, the Dagestani fighter executed his game plan and successfully defended the belt in convincing fashion.

Do you think Ian Garry's five-round resistance can serve as a blueprint for Makhachev's future opponents, or can the champion find a new approach for every challenger?

Share your analysis in the comments and immediately pass this important expert assessment on to MMA fans!