Emergency Occurs During South Korea's Sebit Rocket Test

·7·Technology
Emergency Occurs During South Korea's Sebit Rocket Test

South Korean aerospace company Innospace conducted the first test flight of its multi-purpose Sebit suborbital rocket. However, the vehicle heading toward space deviated from its designated trajectory, so the flight was terminated. According to ixbt.com, such tests are important for identifying technological shortcomings and improving the system in the future. According to ixbt.com, the outlet reports.

This historic test flight was scheduled to take place successfully on August 19 at 16:30 local time from the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil. Sebit successfully lifted off from its launch pad and started its engine in nominal mode. Nevertheless, the control systems detected a trajectory deviation during the early stages of the flight.

Safety Measures and Rocket Destruction

Strictly following spaceport safety rules, the Brazilian Air Force activated the Flight Termination System (FTS) to prevent emergencies. Once this mechanism was triggered, the rocket fell into a designated safe area at sea.

Although the mission was terminated before reaching completion, Innospace specialists managed to collect important telemetry data from the failure. In particular, they obtained valuable information about the launch complex, propulsion system, and guidance, navigation, and control systems.

Partnership and Future Plans

The test was conducted in cooperation with ALADA, a Brazilian state-owned company established specifically to expand the commercial use of the country's aerospace infrastructure. The Brazilian Air Force also participated directly in coordinating the operation.

Innospace engineers have now begun an in-depth analysis of all the collected telemetry data to determine the causes of the trajectory deviation. The findings are expected to be used to further improve Sebit's software and design, as well as increase the reliability and stability of future flights.

SebitInnospaceRocket TestingAerospace TechnologyBrazil
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Raises Semiconductor Prices by Up to 15 PercentSamsung Raises Semiconductor Prices by Up to 15 PercentToday, 21:59Samsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rateSamsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rateToday, 20:56A New Type of Safe Lithium-Free Battery Has Been DevelopedA New Type of Safe Lithium-Free Battery Has Been DevelopedToday, 20:28Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiledSennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiledToday, 19:55Sales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones BeginSales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones BeginToday, 19:23Android 17 to Restrict Apps That Consume Excessive MemoryAndroid 17 to Restrict Apps That Consume Excessive MemoryToday, 18:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space