Emergency Occurs During South Korea's Sebit Rocket Test

South Korean aerospace company Innospace conducted the first test flight of its multi-purpose Sebit suborbital rocket. However, the vehicle heading toward space deviated from its designated trajectory, so the flight was terminated. According to ixbt.com, such tests are important for identifying technological shortcomings and improving the system in the future. According to ixbt.com, the outlet reports.

This historic test flight was scheduled to take place successfully on August 19 at 16:30 local time from the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil. Sebit successfully lifted off from its launch pad and started its engine in nominal mode. Nevertheless, the control systems detected a trajectory deviation during the early stages of the flight.

Safety Measures and Rocket Destruction

Strictly following spaceport safety rules, the Brazilian Air Force activated the Flight Termination System (FTS) to prevent emergencies. Once this mechanism was triggered, the rocket fell into a designated safe area at sea.

Although the mission was terminated before reaching completion, Innospace specialists managed to collect important telemetry data from the failure. In particular, they obtained valuable information about the launch complex, propulsion system, and guidance, navigation, and control systems.

Partnership and Future Plans

The test was conducted in cooperation with ALADA, a Brazilian state-owned company established specifically to expand the commercial use of the country's aerospace infrastructure. The Brazilian Air Force also participated directly in coordinating the operation.

Innospace engineers have now begun an in-depth analysis of all the collected telemetry data to determine the causes of the trajectory deviation. The findings are expected to be used to further improve Sebit's software and design, as well as increase the reliability and stability of future flights.