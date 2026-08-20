Talented footballer Yan Diomande, who joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, revealed details of an intriguing conversation with Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba. Drogba gave the young star important advice on playing under José Mourinho and how to work with the coach.

“He is a good person, but you have to work hard”: Drogba’s advice

Yan Diomande recalled the warning and recommendations he received while speaking with the legendary striker:

“A few days ago, I spoke with Didier Drogba. He told me: ‘Be careful, Mourinho is my father. You have to work very hard, but he is an amazing and good person.’”, — said Yan Diomande.

Details about Diomande, Mourinho and Real Madrid’s new season

Category Information and key facts Footballer Yan Diomande (Real Madrid’s summer signing) Star who gave the advice Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend) Head coach José Mourinho (Real Madrid) Historical connection Drogba has always regarded Mourinho as his footballing father First competitive match Saturday, August 22 — Away match against Espanyol

Mourinho and Drogba: A “father-and-son” relationship in football

During Didier Drogba’s successful years at Chelsea, he repeatedly called Portuguese coach José Mourinho his footballing father. Their sincere yet demanding relationship brought the London club numerous trophies. Now Yan Diomande will have to face this demanding test at the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid will begin their first competitive match of the new La Liga season away against Espanyol on Saturday, August 22.

Do you think Yan Diomande can become an important star in Real Madrid’s starting XI under José Mourinho?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this intriguing news with Real Madrid fans!