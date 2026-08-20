João Cancelo Reveals Champions League Ambitions After Returning to Barcelona

·14·Sport
João Cancelo Reveals Champions League Ambitions After Returning to Barcelona

Having signed a full three-year contract with Barcelona, João Cancelo discussed the club’s main goals for the near future and revealed the team’s primary target. According to the experienced 32-year-old Portuguese defender, the Catalan club will focus all its attention on winning the UEFA Champions League title in the new season.

“We will give everything”: Cancelo’s statement

Speaking about the Blaugrana’s continental ambitions, Cancelo said the team would fight until the end for the long-awaited trophy:

“Barcelona is a club that always aims for the highest peaks. Now we will do everything we can to win the UEFA Champions League and bring this trophy home.” — said João Cancelo.

Cancelo and Barcelona’sChampions League status

Metric

Status and key details

Player

João Cancelo (32, Portugal)

Contract length

With Barcelona Full three-year deal

Club’s main goal

Winning the UEFA Champions League

Last season’s result

In the Champions League In the quarter-finals Campaign ended

Role in the squad

Providing pace and experience on both flanks

Pursuit of European glory

After being eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, the Catalan club plans to strengthen its squad with experienced players and reclaim the European throne in the new campaign. Cancelo’s permanent return is expected to provide greater stability in defence and on the flanks in attack.

Do you think Barcelona can win the UEFA Champions League title in the new season with a revamped squad and João Cancelo back in the team?

Share your analysis and opinions in the comments, and immediately pass this important news on to Barça fans!

João CanceloBarcelonaUEFA Champions LeaguePortugal
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan’s Women Battle for World Cup Berth: Opponents RevealedUzbekistan’s Women Battle for World Cup Berth: Opponents RevealedToday, 21:35«No one can stop them»: Paul Merson on Arsenal's dominance in the Premier League«No one can stop them»: Paul Merson on Arsenal's dominance in the Premier LeagueToday, 21:25Green Light for a Historic Clash: Will the WBC Approve Fury–Joshua?Green Light for a Historic Clash: Will the WBC Approve Fury–Joshua?Today, 21:09Dustin Poirier analyzes Makhachev's hard-fought win over GarryDustin Poirier analyzes Makhachev's hard-fought win over GarryToday, 21:02Drogba sends Mourinho an unexpected message through DiomandeDrogba sends Mourinho an unexpected message through DiomandeToday, 20:57Bologna Could Sign Italian Football VeteranBologna Could Sign Italian Football VeteranToday, 20:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)