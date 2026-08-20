João Cancelo Reveals Champions League Ambitions After Returning to Barcelona

Having signed a full three-year contract with Barcelona, João Cancelo discussed the club’s main goals for the near future and revealed the team’s primary target. According to the experienced 32-year-old Portuguese defender, the Catalan club will focus all its attention on winning the UEFA Champions League title in the new season.

“We will give everything”: Cancelo’s statement

Speaking about the Blaugrana’s continental ambitions, Cancelo said the team would fight until the end for the long-awaited trophy:

“Barcelona is a club that always aims for the highest peaks. Now we will do everything we can to win the UEFA Champions League and bring this trophy home.” — said João Cancelo.

Cancelo and Barcelona’sChampions League status

Metric Status and key details Player João Cancelo (32, Portugal) Contract length With Barcelona Full three-year deal Club’s main goal Winning the UEFA Champions League Last season’s result In the Champions League In the quarter-finals Campaign ended Role in the squad Providing pace and experience on both flanks

Pursuit of European glory

After being eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, the Catalan club plans to strengthen its squad with experienced players and reclaim the European throne in the new campaign. Cancelo’s permanent return is expected to provide greater stability in defence and on the flanks in attack.

Do you think Barcelona can win the UEFA Champions League title in the new season with a revamped squad and João Cancelo back in the team?

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