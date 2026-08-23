New Haaland: 'City' star surprises fans ahead of the new season
Manchester City'sNorwegian star striker Erling Haaland surprised his fans ahead of the start of the new English Premier League season. Known for his classic long hairstyle, the forward showcased a new short-haired look on his social media pages.
The striker captioned the photo he posted: “New season — new haircut”, he commented.
“Short hair, don't care”: Fans' surprise and Haaland's response
The footballer's new look sparked widespread discussion on social media in a very short time. Many fans received the news that he had cut his long hair, which had become his trademark for many years, as a surprise.
Later, Erling Haaland posted another update with a famous English rhyming phrase, responding lightly to the criticism and surprise:
“Short hair, don't care”.
City starts the season: First opponent — Bournemouth
The 'Citizens' will play their first official match of the new English Premier League season at home today:
Opponent and round: Manchester Cityhosts Bournemouth in the first round;
Kick-off time: The match starts today, August 23, at 18:00Tashkent time.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the first goals and performance of the Norwegian striker, who will take the field with his updated image.
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