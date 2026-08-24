The Chinese couple who saved the lives of 455 children

Chinese couple Du Yingrong and his wife Lu Suying are known as a generous pair who contributed to saving the lives of hundreds of children. Du Yingrong worked as a teacher, and his wife as a doctor. Despite having a good income, they lived a very modest life.

For example, Du would always share a meal that cost only $2.50 with his wife. Even when his glasses broke, he didn't rush to buy new ones, instead repairing them with simple adhesive tape and continuing to use them. The couple had no children of their own.

The event that completely changed their lives occurred in 2018. Du saw an announcement at a hospital asking for help for children born with congenital heart defects.

Following this, the couple donated nearly $75,000 for the surgery and treatment of 10 children.

Later, they decided to dedicate the $662,000 they had saved over the years to treating children suffering from heart disease.

As a result of their generosity, a total of 455 children's lives were saved.