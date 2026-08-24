The fate of a carrier pigeon in the war amazed everyone

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The fate of a carrier pigeon in the war amazed everyone

During World War I, one of the most reliable ways to deliver messages was by using pigeons. The fate of one such carrier pigeon continues to capture people's attention even years later.

Used by the German military during the war to deliver messages, this pigeon was later captured in French territory. However, its adventures did not end there.

The winged 'messenger' was then brought across the Atlantic Ocean to the USA, where it began an entirely different life.

The fate of a carrier pigeon in the war amazed everyone

From war to military history

At that time, pigeons performed crucial tasks on the battlefield. Since radio communication was not as developed as it is today, specially trained birds were relied upon heavily to relay messages between troops.

They delivered small messages to designated destinations and, in some cases, played a vital role in maintaining communication.

The pigeon that served in Germany performed such a task as well. However, after being captured in France, its fate took an unexpected turn.

Later, the bird crossed the Atlantic Ocean, ended up in the USA, and caught the attention of the military there.

The fate of a carrier pigeon in the war amazed everyone

It was no ordinary pigeon

Its service in the war and its strange fate became an intriguing story for Americans. The bird began to be mentioned as a unique symbol associated with US military history.

The history of the pigeon also shows what extraordinary tasks humans and animals performed during the war.

Today, we can send a message to any point in the world in seconds using modern communication tools. However, a century ago, people relied on winged 'couriers' to deliver a small piece of paper to its destination.

Most interestingly, this pigeon's life began in Germany and became linked with France, the Atlantic Ocean, and the USA. For this reason, its history is remembered not just as a simple war story, but as an extraordinary adventure resembling a film script.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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