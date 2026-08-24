Video of Trump and Netanyahu 'hanged' in Iran sparks controversy online (video)

During a rally in Iran, effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were displayed hanging from gallows. Videos of the event have circulated on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

According to the circulated videos, images or effigies of Trump and Netanyahu were hung at a rally held at Revolution Square in Tehran on August 23.

It is reported that this action was displayed as a symbol of political protest.

The videos show anti-US and anti-Israel slogans being chanted by the crowd, while the effigies drew the attention of rally participants. Footage of the display spread rapidly online, with users expressing various reactions to the event.