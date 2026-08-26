Olympic Champion Jordan Burroughs Challenges Islam Makhachev!

One of the most decorated and renowned freestyle wrestlers in the world, winner of the 2012 London Olympics, Jordan Burroughs has expressed his readiness to face UFC champion Islam Makhachev in a wrestling match. The 38-year-old American wrestler, in a statement to famous MMA journalist Ariel Helwanianalyzed the Russian champion's ground game and stated that he would leave him no chance on the wrestling mat.

Burroughs emphasized that the technique Makhachev used for his takedowns in his last fight would not work at all in pure wrestling.

“Makhachev is not a great wrestler”: Burroughs points out Makhachev's mistake

The American freestyle wrestling star revealed that he closely watched the UFC championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry:

“I watched Makhachev's fight with Garry. I saw how Ian defended himself when Islam attacked his leg several times. Machado is not a great wrestler. If Islam lunged at my leg like that, I would send him flying through the air. It would be very interesting. But wrestling and MMA are two completely different sports. I respect mixed martial arts, which is why I don't fight in the octagon.”, said Burroughs.

Freestyle wrestling legend: Burroughs' sporting record

Jordan Burroughs is considered one of the strongest and most titled athletes in the history of world freestyle wrestling:

London 2012: Olympic champion in the 74 kg weight category;

6-time World Champion: He was crowned champion and won gold medals at the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021, and 2022 World Championships;

3 World Championship bronze medals: He has reached the podium at world competitions three more times during his career.

Burroughs' challenge on the mat to Islam Makhachev, who has made a name for himself in mixed martial arts with his wrestling base and dominance on the ground, is sparking huge interest in the entire sports community.