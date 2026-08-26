529 Judokas: Can Uzbekistan's Judokas Conquer Lausanne with Their New Coach?

·41·Sport
529 Judokas: Can Uzbekistan's Judokas Conquer Lausanne with Their New Coach?

This year, August 28–30, Lausanne, Switzerland, will host one of the world's most prestigious judo competitions — the "Lausanne Grand Slam 2026" tournament. In this prestigious event, a total of 529 elite judokas (315 men and 214 women) from 78 countries across 5 continents will compete for medals in 14 weight categories.

The Uzbekistan national team delegation has departed for Switzerland to compete in this world-class challenge.

A New Era for the Uzbekistan Team: Lasha Gujejiani's First Official Test

This tournament holds special significance for Uzbekistan judo. The renowned Georgian expert, who was recently appointed as the new head coach of the men's national team, Lasha Gujejiani, will stand by the tatami as the head coach of our national team for the first time.

Lasha Gujejiani's major achievements in his coaching career:

  • Success at the Olympic Games: Having led the Georgian national team from December 2020 to July 2026, he secured Tokyo 2020 1 gold and 3 silver medals at the Olympics, and Paris 2024 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Olympic Games;

  • World Championship: In 2025, the Georgian team under his leadership achieved a historic result by winning the gold medal in the team event at the World Championships;

  • Personal sports history: Lasha himself was a two-time World Championship medalist during his athletic career.

529 Judokas: Can Uzbekistan's Judokas Conquer Lausanne with Their New Coach?

The full squad representing Uzbekistan at the "Lausanne Grand Slam 2026"

The national team's coaching staff has selected the following squad of experienced and promising judokas for the Lausanne tatami:

Men's national team:

  • -60 kg: Samariddin Kuchkarov, Bahrom Boturov

  • -66 kg: Abdurahim Nutfulloyev, Azizbek Ortikov

  • -81 kg: Arslonbek Tojiyev

  • -90 kg: Nurbek Murtazoyev, Umar Bozorov

  • -100 kg: Ernazar Sarsenbayev, Tolkinbek Turdiyev

  • +100 kg: Muzaffarbek Turoboyev

  • Coaches: Lasha Gujejiani, Iskandar Rasulov, Rahim Subhonov.

Women's national team:

  • -48 kg: Laziza Haydarova, Ulbusin Hakimova

  • -52 kg: Sita Kadambayeva, Sodiyona Rafkatova

  • -63 kg: Marjona Nurulloyeva

  • -70 kg: Xurshida Razzoqberdiyeva, Shirinjon Yoldosheva

  • -78 kg: Barchinoy Kodirova, Marjona Kochimova

  • +78 kg: Umida Nigmatova, Irisxon Qurbonboyeva

  • Coaches: Andrey Shturbabin, Olimboy Olimov, Ulugbek Azizov.

529 Judokas: Can Uzbekistan's Judokas Conquer Lausanne with Their New Coach?

Led by Olympic and World Championship medalist Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, our national team aims to achieve high results in Switzerland under the new head coach.

JudoLausanne Grand SlamUzbekistanLasha GujejianiSports
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