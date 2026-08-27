Fenerbahçe, AEK and Viking in the Champions League league phase!

The second leg of the play-off round of Europe's most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, has concluded. In the headline match, the Turkish club Fenerbahçe defeated the French side Lyon 2-1 away, securing their spot in the tournament's league phase on aggregate (the first leg ended 1-1).

Also, the Greek club AEK and the Norwegian club Viking achieved convincing victories over their opponents, earning their places among Europe's elite teams.

Thriller in Lyon: Two quick goals and VAR decisions

The match in France was full of tension and hard-fought battles:

A 4-minute strike from Fenerbahçe: The Istanbul side took the initiative from the start. Vedat Muriqi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, and just 4 minutes later, in the 28th minute, Archie Brown doubled the lead for the visitors (0-2);

Lyon's awakening: In the second half, the hosts increased the pressure, and in the 61st minute, Malick Fofana narrowed the gap (1-2);

VAR drama: Lyon found the back of the net twice in the 64th and 72nd minutes, but in both instances, the goals were disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Major success for AEK and Viking

Interesting results were also recorded in the other play-off ties:

AEK's rout (4-0): After a 0-0 draw in the first leg against Bulgaria's Levski, AEK showed no mercy at home. A goal from Luka Jović (7), a brace from Barnabás Varga (21, 30), and a strike from Răzvan Marin (55) secured a 4-0 victory for the Greeks;

Viking's sensation (3-1): The Norwegian club Viking hosted the renowned Dinamo Zagreb and triumphed 3-1 thanks to goals from Zlatko Tripić, Edvin Austbø, and Tobias Moyo, advancing to the league phase.

Official match report: Lyon vs. Fenerbahçe

Champions League. Play-off round

Lyon — Fenerbahçe 1:2 (First leg: 1:1)

Goals: Fofana (61) — Muriqi (24), Brown (28).

Lineups: