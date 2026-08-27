Fenerbahçe, AEK and Viking in the Champions League league phase!

·22·Sport
Fenerbahçe, AEK and Viking in the Champions League league phase!

The second leg of the play-off round of Europe's most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, has concluded. In the headline match, the Turkish club Fenerbahçe defeated the French side Lyon 2-1 away, securing their spot in the tournament's league phase on aggregate (the first leg ended 1-1).

Also, the Greek club AEK and the Norwegian club Viking achieved convincing victories over their opponents, earning their places among Europe's elite teams.

Thriller in Lyon: Two quick goals and VAR decisions

The match in France was full of tension and hard-fought battles:

  • A 4-minute strike from Fenerbahçe: The Istanbul side took the initiative from the start. Vedat Muriqi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, and just 4 minutes later, in the 28th minute, Archie Brown doubled the lead for the visitors (0-2);

  • Lyon's awakening: In the second half, the hosts increased the pressure, and in the 61st minute, Malick Fofana narrowed the gap (1-2);

  • VAR drama: Lyon found the back of the net twice in the 64th and 72nd minutes, but in both instances, the goals were disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Major success for AEK and Viking

Interesting results were also recorded in the other play-off ties:

  • AEK's rout (4-0): After a 0-0 draw in the first leg against Bulgaria's Levski, AEK showed no mercy at home. A goal from Luka Jović (7), a brace from Barnabás Varga (21, 30), and a strike from Răzvan Marin (55) secured a 4-0 victory for the Greeks;

  • Viking's sensation (3-1): The Norwegian club Viking hosted the renowned Dinamo Zagreb and triumphed 3-1 thanks to goals from Zlatko Tripić, Edvin Austbø, and Tobias Moyo, advancing to the league phase.

Official match report: Lyon vs. Fenerbahçe

Champions League. Play-off round

Lyon — Fenerbahçe 1:2 (First leg: 1:1)

Goals: Fofana (61) — Muriqi (24), Brown (28).

Lineups:

  • Lyon: Dominik Greif, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Kail Budash, 62), Rúben Kluivert, Moussa Niakhaté, Abner (Nicolás Tagliafico, 86), Tanner Tessmann (Pavel Šulc, 76), Tyler Morton (Mads Bidstrup, 86), Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah (Zakari Atekame, 62), Loïs Openda, Malick Fofana.

  • Fenerbahçe: Ederson Moraes, Nélson Semedo, Milan Škriniar, Nathan Aké, Archie Brown, N'Golo Kanté, Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Greenwood (Romelu Lukaku, 80), Anderson Talisca (İsmail Yüksek, 68), Oğuz Aydın (Dorgeles Nene, 76), Vedat Muriqi (İrfan Can Kahveci, 80).

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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