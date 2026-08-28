Xabi Alonso explains Enzo Fernandez's exclusion from the squad

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has explained the surprise omission of midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the matchday squad for the League Cup tie against Luton Town. Despite the Londoners' 2-0 home victory, the complete absence of the World Cup winner drew attention from fans and pundits alike, sparking various rumors about his future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It turns out this situation arose following a sharp change by the Spanish manager. Just hours earlier, Xabi Alonso had publicly announced in a press conference that the Argentine player would feature in the upcoming match. However, the 25-year-old, who came off the bench in the Premier League clash against Fulham, was included in neither the starting XI nor the substitutes for the final match at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso puts an end to rumors

Chelsea successfully completed their task in the match against Luton Town. In the second half, Danny Welbeck scored his debut goal, and thanks to Estevao Willian's activity, Hakeem Odoffin scored an own goal, securing the team's progression to the next round. After the match, Xabi Alonso categorically denied reports that the Argentine player did not want to play.

The Chelsea boss emphasized that this decision was made jointly by the coaching staff and club management. Alonso added: "It was my decision and the club's decision. We evaluate what is best for each player and make decisions accordingly."

Manchester City interest and transfer speculation

After reports surfaced that Manchester City is closely monitoring the midfielder's situation, journalists asked Alonso whether transfer negotiations influenced this decision. The coach denied these speculations, stating that the player is training well and that it was purely a tactical choice.

Enzo Fernandez's exclusion from the squad in this manner could signal that his time at the London club is coming to an end. It is rumored that Manchester City is preparing to make an official offer for the midfielder before the transfer window closes. If this transfer goes through, the player could reunite with his former coach Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.