Lionel Messi's former teammate appointed as Inter Miami head coach

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Lionel Messi's former teammate appointed as Inter Miami head coach

The US club Inter Miami has officially appointed Kily González as the team's new head coach. According to Goal.com, this change comes at a critical time as the club strives for its ambitious goals while enduring a winless streak. reports Goal.com.

Kily González, a former winger for Valencia and Inter, replaces Guillermo Hoyos in the position. In an official statement released on Thursday, the club announced that the new manager will assume his duties only after obtaining his work permit.

Currently, Inter Miami is in a deep slump and has failed to win in their last five matches. In this difficult situation, the management made a drastic decision to bring in an experienced coach to improve team results and strengthen their playoff chances this season.

Union of former teammates

One of the most interesting aspects of this appointment is that Kily González and club captain Lionel Messi previously played together. They appeared on the pitch for the Argentina national team in 2005 during World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay.

It is worth noting that all coaches who have managed Inter Miami during the Argentine star's time in MLS have been people he previously knew. This has become a unique tradition in the club's transfer and coaching policy.

The 52-year-old, who had a brilliant playing career at Real Zaragoza, Valencia, and Inter, has yet to win major titles as a manager. He previously coached Argentine sides Rosario Central, Unión de Santa Fe, and Platense.

Guillermo Hoyos' departure and his contribution

Guillermo Hoyos had taken over as interim head coach in April following the resignation of Javier Mascherano. His tenure was remembered as one of the most successful starts in the club's history.

In an official statement, the club expressed its gratitude to Guillermo Hoyos for his dedication in leading the team during a difficult period. Although results had dipped recently, Hoyos played a key role in keeping the team competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Inter MiamiLionel MessiKily GonzálezMLSFootball
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