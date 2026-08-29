Trump announces 'largest in history' deal with Venezuela

·42·World
Trump announces 'largest in history' deal with Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced that the 'largest oil deal in world history' has been reached with Venezuela. He wrote about this on his Truth Social social network.

'The US has reached a deal on the largest oil agreement in world history with Venezuela!' Trump announced.

He said the deal was developed under his direction by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in cooperation with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez and private business representatives.

According to Donald Trump, the US has secured a controlling stake in Venezuela's proven oil reserves of over 65 billion barrels.

'This historic deal more than doubles America's oil reserves, significantly increases the available oil volume for our country, and will lead to much lower gasoline prices for all Americans in the coming years,' the US President said.

Donald TrumpVenezuelaOil DealEnergy PolicyUS Politics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)Today, 13:57Ghanaian fan famous as “Powder Man” during 2026 World Cup qualifiers accused of fraudGhanaian fan famous as “Powder Man” during 2026 World Cup qualifiers accused of fraudToday, 13:46105-year-old woman found alive after 24 hours amidst Nepal ruins105-year-old woman found alive after 24 hours amidst Nepal ruinsToday, 13:39Uzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty regionUzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty regionToday, 13:24“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the US“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the USToday, 13:03“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”Today, 12:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience