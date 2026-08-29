Trump announces 'largest in history' deal with Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced that the 'largest oil deal in world history' has been reached with Venezuela. He wrote about this on his Truth Social social network.

'The US has reached a deal on the largest oil agreement in world history with Venezuela!' Trump announced.

He said the deal was developed under his direction by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in cooperation with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez and private business representatives.

According to Donald Trump, the US has secured a controlling stake in Venezuela's proven oil reserves of over 65 billion barrels.