Scientific explanation for the 'jellyfish' found on the surface of Mars revealed

NASA's Curiosity rover captured a strange black object while photographing the Martian landscape under the Red sky. The image, which resembles a sea creature with long tentacles, has caught the attention of internet users and sparked widespread discussion. Experts have studied the true nature of this finding and clarified what actually happened. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the publication ixbt.com, the strange frame was actually taken on August 20, 2023, and has recently begun to circulate actively on social media again. The black object located on the left side of the image resembles not only a jellyfish but also the three-legged creature from H.G. Wells' famous work, "The War of the Worlds." However, scientists emphasize that no living beings or flying objects have been detected in the Mars atmosphere.

Technical malfunction or cosmic radiation

Experts explain the appearance of such strange artifacts directly by the operation of the spacecraft's equipment. According to the most likely version, the mysterious mark was formed as a result of a charged particle from space hitting the silicon detector of the Curiosity navigation camera (NavCam).

It is common for cosmic radiation and high-energy particles to cause various light or dark spots on image sensors. For an ordinary observer, such defects are easily mistaken for real objects on the surface of Mars or extraterrestrial entities, which leads to various baseless speculations on the internet.

Comparison of frames revealed the secret

There is practical evidence that fully confirms this scientific hypothesis. As part of its scientific research, Curiosity takes multiple consecutive photos of the same area in a short period. It turned out that the exact same spot was captured by the same camera just 13 and 25 seconds before the frame featuring the "jellyfish."

Analysis of the previous frames showed that none of them contained any mysterious silhouette. This clearly shows that the finding was neither standing on the Martian soil nor moving on the planet's surface. Therefore, the object is merely an optical artifact caused by the impact of a cosmic particle on the camera sensor.