Scientific explanation for the 'jellyfish' found on the surface of Mars revealed

·4·Technology
Scientific explanation for the 'jellyfish' found on the surface of Mars revealed

NASA's Curiosity rover captured a strange black object while photographing the Martian landscape under the Red sky. The image, which resembles a sea creature with long tentacles, has caught the attention of internet users and sparked widespread discussion. Experts have studied the true nature of this finding and clarified what actually happened. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the publication ixbt.com, the strange frame was actually taken on August 20, 2023, and has recently begun to circulate actively on social media again. The black object located on the left side of the image resembles not only a jellyfish but also the three-legged creature from H.G. Wells' famous work, "The War of the Worlds." However, scientists emphasize that no living beings or flying objects have been detected in the Mars atmosphere.

Technical malfunction or cosmic radiation

Experts explain the appearance of such strange artifacts directly by the operation of the spacecraft's equipment. According to the most likely version, the mysterious mark was formed as a result of a charged particle from space hitting the silicon detector of the Curiosity navigation camera (NavCam).

It is common for cosmic radiation and high-energy particles to cause various light or dark spots on image sensors. For an ordinary observer, such defects are easily mistaken for real objects on the surface of Mars or extraterrestrial entities, which leads to various baseless speculations on the internet.

Comparison of frames revealed the secret

There is practical evidence that fully confirms this scientific hypothesis. As part of its scientific research, Curiosity takes multiple consecutive photos of the same area in a short period. It turned out that the exact same spot was captured by the same camera just 13 and 25 seconds before the frame featuring the "jellyfish."

Analysis of the previous frames showed that none of them contained any mysterious silhouette. This clearly shows that the finding was neither standing on the Martian soil nor moving on the planet's surface. Therefore, the object is merely an optical artifact caused by the impact of a cosmic particle on the camera sensor.

MarsCuriosityNASASpaceScientific News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New Space Academy to be established in the USANew Space Academy to be established in the USAToday, 11:50Hisense Starlight S2 Pro 4K Laser TV AnnouncedHisense Starlight S2 Pro 4K Laser TV AnnouncedToday, 11:28Xiaomi 18 Fold will be the world's first to feature next-gen LPDDR6 memoryXiaomi 18 Fold will be the world's first to feature next-gen LPDDR6 memoryToday, 10:52NASA Chief Admits US Can Only Return to the Moon With Help From Private CompaniesNASA Chief Admits US Can Only Return to the Moon With Help From Private CompaniesToday, 10:25Starship rocket system could be launched on a weekly basis starting in 2027Starship rocket system could be launched on a weekly basis starting in 2027Today, 09:53Astrophysicists discover an exoplanet with a composition that is half waterAstrophysicists discover an exoplanet with a composition that is half waterToday, 04:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8