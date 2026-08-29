105-year-old woman found alive after 24 hours amidst Nepal ruins

The news that a 105-year-old woman was rescued alive after nearly 24 hours amidst the ruins in Nepal has given many hope. Her house was destroyed, and she had been trapped under the rubble.

The situation in the surrounding area was extremely dire. As the search for people among the ruins continued, rescuers managed to find the elderly woman.

She was carefully pulled from the rubble and taken to a safe place.

After nearly 24 hours of uncertainty, the discovery of the 105-year-old woman alive gave great hope to both the rescuers and her loved ones. At a time when many buildings were destroyed by the natural disaster, her survival gained special attention.

As a result of the rescuers' tireless efforts, she was found under the rubble and brought to a safe area.

The rescue of the 105-year-old woman once again showed that even in the most difficult moments of natural disasters, the fight for human life continues.