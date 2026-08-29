105-year-old woman found alive after 24 hours amidst Nepal ruins

·44·World
105-year-old woman found alive after 24 hours amidst Nepal ruins

The news that a 105-year-old woman was rescued alive after nearly 24 hours amidst the ruins in Nepal has given many hope. Her house was destroyed, and she had been trapped under the rubble.

The situation in the surrounding area was extremely dire. As the search for people among the ruins continued, rescuers managed to find the elderly woman.

She was carefully pulled from the rubble and taken to a safe place.

After nearly 24 hours of uncertainty, the discovery of the 105-year-old woman alive gave great hope to both the rescuers and her loved ones. At a time when many buildings were destroyed by the natural disaster, her survival gained special attention.

As a result of the rescuers' tireless efforts, she was found under the rubble and brought to a safe area.

The rescue of the 105-year-old woman once again showed that even in the most difficult moments of natural disasters, the fight for human life continues.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)Today, 13:57Ghanaian fan famous as “Powder Man” during 2026 World Cup qualifiers accused of fraudGhanaian fan famous as “Powder Man” during 2026 World Cup qualifiers accused of fraudToday, 13:46Uzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty regionUzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty regionToday, 13:24“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the US“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the USToday, 13:03Trump announces 'largest in history' deal with VenezuelaTrump announces 'largest in history' deal with VenezuelaToday, 12:46“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”Today, 12:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience