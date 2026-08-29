Ghanaian fan famous as “Powder Man” during 2026 World Cup qualifiers accused of fraud

Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, a Ghanaian fan known as “Powder Man,” who became famous on the internet for supporting the Ghana national team and throwing white powder into the air in the stands, has been arrested on suspicion of visa and travel fraud.

According to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Kpa was arrested by a specialized unit of the Ghana Police Service on August 24 in the East Legon area of Accra.

He is suspected of taking money from several individuals under the promise of organizing trips to Canada, the USA, and Nicaragua.

According to information presented in court, he allegedly took over $30,000 from more than 13 people. Some local media outlets have reported that, based on individual claims by victims, the total damage could exceed $50,000.

However, the police have not yet confirmed this amount as the final official figure.

Kpa appeared at the Accra Circuit Court 9 on August 26. The court granted him bail in the amount of 400,000 Ghanaian cedis, subject to three sureties.

The next court hearing for the case has been adjourned until September 28.