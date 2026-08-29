Uzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty region

·48·World
Uzbek citizen stabbed to death in Almaty region

Kazakhstan's Almaty region, a 35-year-old Uzbek citizen who worked selling tandoor bread in the village of Aktas, Talgar district, has died after being stabbed. This was reported by Zakon.kz .

According to reports, the deceased had been working at a local tandoor bakery for the past five years. The incident occurred during an argument with a customer. Preliminary information suggests that a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, a 56-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the Uzbek citizen twice in the chest. The man died from his severe injuries.

The Almaty Region Police Department has opened a murder investigation. During search operations, the 56-year-old suspect was identified, apprehended, and placed in a temporary detention facility. Police stated that he has confessed to the crime.

It is reported that the deceased was well-known to the local community. There are accounts that he was highly respected by the villagers and even distributed bread for free on Fridays.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are working to determine all the details of the conflict.

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