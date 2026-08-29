What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive after yesterday's big win?

·28·Sport
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive after yesterday's big win?

In the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a convincing 4-1 away victory over Crystal Palace. In the match, our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov started in the lineup and played actively and solidly at right-back.

The Uzbek 22-year-old footballer played until the 89th minute, performing his duties excellently before being substituted by the coach's decision.

Khusanov's solid performance on the flank

The world-renowned statistical portal Sofascore evaluated the performance of every player in this match through numbers and precise metrics:

  • Rating given to Khusanov: Portal experts evaluated Abdukodir Khusanov's effective play in defense and his contributions to the attack with 7.1 points ;

  • Speed and discipline: The defender acted reliably in one-on-one duels against opposing wingers and made no positional errors during the 89 minutes;

  • Coach's trust: Khusanov's place in the starting lineup at right-back shows that he is becoming an important figure in the team's tactical setup.

Sofascore: Manchester Cityplayer ratings in full

  • Rayan Cherki — 8.6 (Man of the Match, author of a brace);

  • Erling Haaland — 8.1 (Attack leader, 2 goals);

  • Ruben Dias — 7.7;

  • Marc Guehi — 7.7;

  • Elliot Anderson — 7.7;

  • Abdukodir Khusanov — 7.1;

  • Phil Foden — 6.9;

  • Josko Gvardiol — 6.6;

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma — 6.4;

  • Antoine Semenyo — 6.3;

  • Nico O'Reilly — 6.3.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityPremier LeagueFootballSofascore
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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