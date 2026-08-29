In the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a convincing 4-1 away victory over Crystal Palace. In the match, our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov started in the lineup and played actively and solidly at right-back.

The Uzbek 22-year-old footballer played until the 89th minute, performing his duties excellently before being substituted by the coach's decision.

Khusanov's solid performance on the flank

The world-renowned statistical portal Sofascore evaluated the performance of every player in this match through numbers and precise metrics:

Rating given to Khusanov: Portal experts evaluated Abdukodir Khusanov's effective play in defense and his contributions to the attack with 7.1 points ;

Speed and discipline: The defender acted reliably in one-on-one duels against opposing wingers and made no positional errors during the 89 minutes;

Coach's trust: Khusanov's place in the starting lineup at right-back shows that he is becoming an important figure in the team's tactical setup.

Sofascore: Manchester Cityplayer ratings in full