What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive after yesterday's big win?
In the English Premier League, the reigning champions Manchester Citysecured a convincing 4-1 away victory over Crystal Palace. In the match, our compatriot Abdukodir Khusanov started in the lineup and played actively and solidly at right-back.
The Uzbek 22-year-old footballer played until the 89th minute, performing his duties excellently before being substituted by the coach's decision.
Khusanov's solid performance on the flank
The world-renowned statistical portal Sofascore evaluated the performance of every player in this match through numbers and precise metrics:
Rating given to Khusanov: Portal experts evaluated Abdukodir Khusanov's effective play in defense and his contributions to the attack with 7.1 points ;
Speed and discipline: The defender acted reliably in one-on-one duels against opposing wingers and made no positional errors during the 89 minutes;
Coach's trust: Khusanov's place in the starting lineup at right-back shows that he is becoming an important figure in the team's tactical setup.
Sofascore: Manchester Cityplayer ratings in full
Rayan Cherki — 8.6 (Man of the Match, author of a brace);
Erling Haaland — 8.1 (Attack leader, 2 goals);
Ruben Dias — 7.7;
Marc Guehi — 7.7;
Elliot Anderson — 7.7;
Abdukodir Khusanov — 7.1;
Phil Foden — 6.9;
Josko Gvardiol — 6.6;
Gianluigi Donnarumma — 6.4;
Antoine Semenyo — 6.3;
Nico O'Reilly — 6.3.
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