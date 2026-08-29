“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the US

·42·World
“Doomsday” squadron begins operations in the US

The US Air Force has officially activated the new 5th Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews near Washington. The unit will participate in missions related to evacuating the country's leadership and high-ranking officials to safe areas during emergencies and ensuring the continuity of government operations. This was reported by the Air Force.

The new squadron was established on August 27. This marks the first time in 60 years that a new US Air Force helicopter squadron has been activated at Joint Base Andrews.

The 5th Squadron will eventually HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The US Air Force plans to replace the 26 aging UH-1N Huey helicopters at Andrews base with the same number of new HH-60W aircraft.

These helicopters will serve to provide rapid response for US leadership in crisis situations in Washington and the National Capital Region, transport high-ranking civilian and military officials, and ensure the continuity of government.

The new HH-60W helicopters are superior to the current UH-1N aircraft in terms of speed, range, and payload capacity. Initial operational capability is planned for 2029, with full operational capability expected in 2030.

During the transition period, the 5th Helicopter Squadron and the existing 1st Helicopter Squadron will operate in parallel. The 1st Squadron will continue critical missions with UH-1N aircraft while transitioning to the new HH-60W helicopters.

In the media, the new unit is being referred to as the “Doomsday” squadron due to its mission of evacuating high-ranking officials during emergencies and ensuring government continuity. However, this is not its official name. The official name is 5th Helicopter Squadron.

US Air ForceJoint Base AndrewsHH-60WMilitaryAviation
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