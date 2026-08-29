Ishimbayev reveals secrets ahead of historic clash against Uzbek fighter

The Russian city of Ufa will host the next major tournament of the prestigious Prime FL league, known for its uncompromising fights. In the main event, the reigning 77 kg champion Ilnar "Hunter" Ishimbayev will step into the octagon against our compatriot Bobur "Karshilik" Kurbanov for the vacant middleweight (up to 84 kg) championship belt.

Originally, Ishimbayev was supposed to face Khamzat "Maestro" Kuriyev in a rematch on this date. However, a week before the fight, the opponent suffered a serious injury and was forced to withdraw, leading organizers to urgently call up the experienced Uzbek knockout artist Bobur Kurbanov.

"Kurbanov's physique made me think": Hunter's candid admission

Ilnar Ishimbayev explained why he agreed to this dangerous fight despite the last-minute opponent change:

Reaction to the opponent change: "Khamzat's withdrawal didn't really surprise me; everything changes so fast these days. Of course, the fight with Kuriyev was highly anticipated by fans, but such situations happen in sports;

Weight and size difference: When the offer for Bobur Kurbanov came in, the first thing that made me think was his physique. His natural weight is not 84 kg, but over 93 kg. This isn't even my natural weight class;

Caution and plan: I haven't fought in half a year and I've missed the octagon. I weighed all the pros and cons and agreed. Now I will be even more careful against Kurbanov; I don't want to test the heavy-hitting power of a larger fighter. Besides, this is an international-level clash."

On the verge of a new record in bare-knuckle history

This clash offers "Hunter" not just another victory, but a chance to set a historic milestone: