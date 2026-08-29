Rayan Cherki criticizes his performance after victory over Crystal Palace

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Rayan Cherki criticizes his performance after victory over Crystal Palace

In the latest round of the English Premier League, Manchester City visited Crystal Palace and secured a resounding 4-1 victory. Midfielder Rayan Cherki, who scored twice against the hosts, did not hide his dissatisfaction with his first-half performance and gave a brutal assessment of his display, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to GOAL.com, the Citizens took full control of the match at Selhurst Park in the second half. Erling Haaland also recorded a brace, while Phil Foden provided two assists. This victory ensured a perfect start to the new Premier League season for Manchester City.

Rayan Cherki's critical assessment of his performance

Despite becoming the hero of the match, the former Lyon midfielder openly criticized his early movements in an interview with Sky Sports. According to him, the team struggled to find space in the first half, and his personal performance was not up to the required standard.

"My performance wasn't great. In the first half, we couldn't find the gaps, and I played very poorly," the Frenchman admitted. He also emphasized that they managed to turn the game around in the second half thanks to instructions and tactical changes from head coach Enzo Maresca.

A new era and historical results

Significant changes have taken place in the team this season. Rayan Cherki noted that the Pep Guardiola era has ended and a new chapter is beginning under Italian manager Enzo Maresca. The player believes the team is ready to showcase its best qualities on the pitch.

It is worth noting that Rayan Cherki has recorded two goals and two assists in his first two Premier League matches. According to statistics, he became the third player in the history of the English championship to record both a goal and an assist in each of the first two games of the season. Previously, only Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba had achieved such a result.

Rayan CherkiManchester CityPremier LeagueErling HaalandEnzo Maresca
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