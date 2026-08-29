Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)

·0·World
Thieves steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck (video)

An unusual theft in Egypt has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Thieves managed to steal 105 kilograms of chicken from a speeding truck. The footage of the incident reminded many of scenes from the "Fast & Furious" movies.

In the viral video, two men are seen throwing boxes from the moving truck into a pickup truck.

The truck driver was transporting a total of 4 tons of chicken. He did not notice the theft as it was happening and only discovered the missing 105 kilograms later. During the investigation, law enforcement identified a group of 6 people allegedly involved in the crime.

It was reported that all of the suspects had previous criminal records.

During the arrest, the suspects opened fire on the police. According to official reports, 3 suspects were killed in the clash, and 3 others were apprehended.

EgyptTheftChickenFast And FuriousCrime
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