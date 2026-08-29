Climber stranded at 260 feet height was able to use his phone

·26·World
Climber stranded at 260 feet height was able to use his phone

In the US, a climber was criticized on social media for getting into a dangerous situation on a mountain slope and using his phone while stranded.

While climbing the steep cliff of Mount Yonah without a rope, he could neither go up nor down safely, becoming trapped on a 20x20 inch ledge at a height of 260 feet. He was not injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 25. The climber called 911. Emergency services quickly located him on the western slope of the mountain using a drone.

Rescue footage shows the climber standing on a small ledge. Firefighter Will Roper rappelled down the cliff to reach him.

Together with his colleagues, he safely harnessed the climber and brought him down. The operation concluded 42 minutes after the rescuers arrived.

Personnel from White County Fire Services, EMS, Emergency Management, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were deployed to the scene. Officials stated the drone was "crucial" in finding the climber quickly.

Although the climber was rescued uninjured, his decision to climb without ropes and his use of a phone while on the small ledge sparked sharp criticism from internet users.

The rescue operation ended without further incidents. White County Public Safety praised the work of all agencies and rescuers involved.

After the rescue video was posted online, users expressed mixed opinions. While some noted the climber was lucky and praised the rescuers, others labeled his actions as "reckless."

One user pointed out that he climbed the mountain without ropes, wearing only sneakers and a backpack. Others emphasized that the rescuers risked their own lives to bring him down.

Some compared the event to famous free soloist Alex Honnold, commenting, "You are not Alex Honnold." They stressed that such complex climbs are not for everyone.

Mount YonahRescue OperationClimbingSafetySocial Media
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Aziza Shukhratova
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